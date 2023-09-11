Indulge guilt-free: 7 vegan and gluten-free Ganesh Chaturthi treats

Lifestyle
Substituting almond milk and coconut oil for dairy products ensures that these treats are suitable for vegans.
Almond and cashew flours form the outer shell, while the filling consists of ground nuts and jaggery.
By using finely ground rice flour or soaked-and-dried rice flour, you can make these dumplings gluten-free.
Chickpea flour, or besan, is a versatile gluten-free option. Create a dough using besan, water, and a pinch of salt.
Elevate traditional rice pudding by using gluten-free rice and non-dairy milk alternatives like coconut milk or almond milk.
Sabudana Khichdi is a beloved Ganesh Chaturthi dish. Make it vegan by avoiding ghee and using vegetable oil instead.
Chana Sundal is a nutritious and vegan-friendly offering. Use fresh coconut, mustard seeds, and curry leaves to flavor the dish.