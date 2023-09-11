Lifestyle

Indulge guilt-free: 7 vegan and gluten-free Ganesh Chaturthi treats

Image credits: our own

1. Vegan Coconut Ladoo

Substituting almond milk and coconut oil for dairy products ensures that these treats are suitable for vegans.

Image credits: our own

2. Almond and Cashew Modak

Almond and cashew flours form the outer shell, while the filling consists of ground nuts and jaggery.

Image credits: Getty

3. Rice Flour Kozhukattai

By using finely ground rice flour or soaked-and-dried rice flour, you can make these dumplings gluten-free.

Image credits: our own

4. Chickpea Flour Modak

Chickpea flour, or besan, is a versatile gluten-free option. Create a dough using besan, water, and a pinch of salt.

Image credits: Instagram

5. Fruit-Infused Rice Pudding

Elevate traditional rice pudding by using gluten-free rice and non-dairy milk alternatives like coconut milk or almond milk.

Image credits: our own

6. Vegan Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is a beloved Ganesh Chaturthi dish. Make it vegan by avoiding ghee and using vegetable oil instead.

Image credits: our own

7. Vegan Chana Sundal

Chana Sundal is a nutritious and vegan-friendly offering. Use fresh coconut, mustard seeds, and curry leaves to flavor the dish.

Image credits: our own
