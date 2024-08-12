Independence Day 2024: Books written by Freedom Fighters

Lifestyle
An essay written by Bhagat Singh explaining his atheistic beliefs and political views.
A book written by Bose outlining his views on India's struggle for independence and his vision for its future.
It is written as a dialogue between Gandhi & his close friend, Pranjivan Mehta, discussing beliefs on civilization, conditions in India & England, passive resistance, & education.
Published in 1905, the book by Sarojini Naidu is a beautiful collection of poetry, including "Folk Songs," "Songs for Music," and "Poems."
The book is a collection of 103 poems chosen by Rabindranath Tagore from his Bengali poetry.
In this book, Lala Lajpat Rai examines the economic impact of British rule in India, providing an impartial analysis of the subject.
Jawaharlal Nehru's exploration of Indian history, culture, and philosophy written during his imprisonment in the 1940s.