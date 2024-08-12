Independence Day 2024: 7 books to read on Partition HORRORS

Lifestyle
Here are 7 books you can read to know about the horrors of Partition
A poignant novel that portrays the human cost of Partition through the story of a fictional village caught in the turmoil of 1947
Set in Lahore during Partition, this novel depicts the impact of the event on the lives of a Parsi family, focusing on the experiences of a young girl
This novel tells the story of a man's journey from a prosperous life in India to the harsh realities of migration and displacement in Pakistan.
This novel, later adapted into a film, focuses on the struggles of a Hindu woman abducted and forced into a life of hardship during the Partition
This novel examines the lives of women affected by the upheavals of Partition, highlighting their experiences and resilience in the face of societal changes
A non-fiction work that compiles oral histories of people affected by Partition, offering a diverse range of personal experiences and perspectives
A semi-autobiographical novel that explores the personal and political upheavals of Partition through the lens of a young woman from a prominent family