Lifestyle

Independence Day 2024: 7 books to read on Partition HORRORS

Here are 7 books you can read to know about the horrors of Partition

Image credits: Instagram

Khushwant Singh - Train to Pakistan (1956)

A poignant novel that portrays the human cost of Partition through the story of a fictional village caught in the turmoil of 1947

Image credits: Instagram

Bapsi Sidhwa - Ice-Candy-Man (1988)

Set in Lahore during Partition, this novel depicts the impact of the event on the lives of a Parsi family, focusing on the experiences of a young girl

Image credits: Instagram

Chaman Nahal - Azadi (1955)

This novel tells the story of a man's journey from a prosperous life in India to the harsh realities of migration and displacement in Pakistan.

Image credits: Instagram

Amrita Pritam - Pinjar (1950)

This novel, later adapted into a film, focuses on the struggles of a Hindu woman abducted and forced into a life of hardship during the Partition

Image credits: Instagram

Sidhwa Bapsi - The Pakistani Bride (1990)

This novel examines the lives of women affected by the upheavals of Partition, highlighting their experiences and resilience in the face of societal changes

Image credits: Instagram

The Other Side of Silence: Voices from the Partition of India (1998)

A non-fiction work that compiles oral histories of people affected by Partition, offering a diverse range of personal experiences and perspectives

Image credits: Instagram

Attia Hosain - Sunlight on a Broken Column (1961)

A semi-autobiographical novel that explores the personal and political upheavals of Partition through the lens of a young woman from a prominent family

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One