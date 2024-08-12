Independence Day 2024: 6 places to witness parade in India

Lifestyle
The primary venue for the national Independence Day parade and the site where the Prime Minister delivers the annual speech.
A key location for Independence Day celebrations in West Bengal, featuring parades and cultural events.
The main site for Independence Day parades in Tripura, showcasing regional celebrations.
A notable venue in Karnataka where Independence Day events and parades take place.
A significant location in Gujarat for Independence Day celebrations, including parades and cultural programs.
Known for its major Independence Day events and parades in Telangana.