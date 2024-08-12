Lifestyle

Independence Day 2024: 6 places to witness parade in India

Image credits: X

Red Fort, Delhi

The primary venue for the national Independence Day parade and the site where the Prime Minister delivers the annual speech.

Image credits: Freepik

Maidan, Kolkata

A key location for Independence Day celebrations in West Bengal, featuring parades and cultural events.

Image credits: Pixabay

Chowmuhani, Agartala

The main site for Independence Day parades in Tripura, showcasing regional celebrations.

Image credits: Pixabay

Pride of India Park, Bengaluru

 A notable venue in Karnataka where Independence Day events and parades take place.

Image credits: Pixabay

Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad

A significant location in Gujarat for Independence Day celebrations, including parades and cultural programs.

Image credits: social media

Nehrul, Hyderabad

Known for its major Independence Day events and parades in Telangana.

Image credits: twitter
