Independence Day 2023: 7 recipes to spice up flavourful celebrations

Lifestyle
Indian Independence Day is a time to commemorate the nation's freedom and reflect on its rich cultural heritage. What better way to do that than through food?
Celebrate this day with layers of saffron, white, and green rice made with aromatic spices, carrots, peas, and coriander leaves. It is a burst of colours and taste.
Toast desired bread of your choice. Stack it with layers of mint-coriander chutney, mashed paneer or cottage cheese, and carrot-beetroot spread.
Make a mix of crispy papdis, chickpeas, potatoes, and tangy chutneys. This Independence Day Chaat will truly bring a tanginess into your celebration.
This will be a vibrant orange and white layers of saffron-infused and rose-flavored curd. It quenches your thirst while you embrace the tricolor theme.
Keep it light and healthy with a tricolor fruit salad. Combine orange slices, white coconut flakes, and green kiwi cubes for this refreshing nutritious treat.
The rich saffron tones of this traditional sweet mirror the nation's vibrant spirit. Kesar burfi is made with milk, sugar, and the aromatic essence of saffron.
This tricolor rice pudding layers saffron, white, and green hues, representing India's flag. The creamy dessert consists of cardamom, saffron, and pistachios.