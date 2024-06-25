 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Income Tax returns: Know important Dates for Financial Year 2024-25

Paying taxes on time saves you a lot of money and keeps you out of trouble, such as penalties and low credit ratings due to non-compliance. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Here is a month-by-month income tax calendar with due dates for the fiscal year 2024-25 to help you remember these essential dates under income tax. 

Image credits: i stock

Individuals' deadline for filing income tax returns is July 31.

Image credits: Getty

September 30: The deadline for filing income tax returns for firms and persons subject to audit.

Image credits: Getty

December 31: The deadline for filing updated or delayed returns for the preceding fiscal year.

Image credits: Getty

March 15: Deadline for paying the fourth installment of advance tax for the current fiscal year. 

Image credits: Getty
