Income Tax returns: Know important Dates for Financial Year 2024-25

Paying taxes on time saves you a lot of money and keeps you out of trouble, such as penalties and low credit ratings due to non-compliance.
Here is a month-by-month income tax calendar with due dates for the fiscal year 2024-25 to help you remember these essential dates under income tax.
Individuals' deadline for filing income tax returns is July 31.
September 30: The deadline for filing income tax returns for firms and persons subject to audit.
December 31: The deadline for filing updated or delayed returns for the preceding fiscal year.
March 15: Deadline for paying the fourth installment of advance tax for the current fiscal year.