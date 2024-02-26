How to use mustard oil for nose shaping?

Lifestyle
Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup from the nose area. Pat your skin dry with a clean towel.
Place a small amount of mustard oil in a microwave-safe bowl and heat it for a few seconds until it reaches a comfortable temperature.
Dip your fingertips into the warm mustard oil and gently massage it onto the nose area using circular motions.
Use your fingertips to massage the oil into the skin using upward strokes. Apply gentle pressure while massaging to stimulate blood circulation.
After massaging the oil onto the nose, leave it on for at least 15-20 minutes to allow the skin to absorb its nutrients and benefits.
After the desired time, rinse off the mustard oil from your nose using lukewarm water. Pat your skin dry with a soft towel and follow up with your regular skincare routine.