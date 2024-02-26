Lifestyle

How to use mustard oil for nose shaping?

Image credits: Freepik

Cleanse the skin

Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any dirt, oil, or makeup from the nose area. Pat your skin dry with a clean towel.
 

Image credits: Getty

Warm the mustard oil:

Place a small amount of mustard oil in a microwave-safe bowl and heat it for a few seconds until it reaches a comfortable temperature. 

Image credits: Getty

Apply the oil

 Dip your fingertips into the warm mustard oil and gently massage it onto the nose area using circular motions. 

Image credits: Getty

Massage your nose

Use your fingertips to massage the oil into the skin using upward strokes. Apply gentle pressure while massaging to stimulate blood circulation.

Image credits: Getty

Leave it on:

After massaging the oil onto the nose, leave it on for at least 15-20 minutes to allow the skin to absorb its nutrients and benefits.
 

Image credits: Getty

Rinse off:

After the desired time, rinse off the mustard oil from your nose using lukewarm water. Pat your skin dry with a soft towel and follow up with your regular skincare routine.

Image credits: Getty
