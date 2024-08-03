Lifestyle

How to repel mosquitoes during monsoons?

Mosquitoes

When it's monsoon season, mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and multiply, leading to many diseases.

Stagnant water

Stagnant water, contaminated water, and accumulation of water in containers and others should be avoided.

Keep house and premises clean

If we keep our homes and surroundings clean, we can prevent mosquito nuisance to some extent.

Ensure that septic tanks and water storage containers are covered

Properly covering and sealing septic tanks and water storage containers is essential to prevent them from becoming mosquito breeding sites.

Eliminate mosquito larvae

To kill larvae that emerge from eggs, use kerosene or other chemical solutions

Mosquito nets

Cover doors and windows with mosquito nets. Make sure to close windows before sunset.

Clove, lemon

Clove and lemon are natural ingredients that can help repel mosquitoes. Inserting clove into small lemons and placing them in rooms can help keep mosquitoes away

