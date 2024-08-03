How to repel mosquitoes during monsoons?

Lifestyle
When it's monsoon season, mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and multiply, leading to many diseases.
Stagnant water, contaminated water, and accumulation of water in containers and others should be avoided.
If we keep our homes and surroundings clean, we can prevent mosquito nuisance to some extent.
Properly covering and sealing septic tanks and water storage containers is essential to prevent them from becoming mosquito breeding sites.
To kill larvae that emerge from eggs, use kerosene or other chemical solutions
Cover doors and windows with mosquito nets. Make sure to close windows before sunset.
Clove and lemon are natural ingredients that can help repel mosquitoes. Inserting clove into small lemons and placing them in rooms can help keep mosquitoes away