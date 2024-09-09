Lifestyle

How to Identify Fake Saffron? 6 ways to spot adulteration

Water Test for Saffron Purity

Put 2-3 strands of saffron in a cup of water. If it starts to lose its color immediately, then understand that it is fake saffron. Real saffron takes some time to leave its color

Identify by Color

Saffron strands have a yellow color, while the saffron strand is red and retains its color. If the color of the saffron strand fades, then understand that it is fake saffron

Identify by Taste

Chew one or two saffron strands, if it tastes sweet, then it may be fake saffron. Real saffron has a bitter taste

Real Saffron Doesn't Dissolve

Whether you use real saffron in milk, use it in pulao or use it in any gravy, it never dissolves. Its threads always look the same

Identify by Burning

A real saffron thread does not catch fire easily, whereas if you burn a fake saffron thread, it will burn immediately

Identify Real Saffron by Smell

Real saffron has a strong smell, it smells like honey, grass and earth, while fake saffron has very little or no aroma, as it uses chemicals

Find Next One