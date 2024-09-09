How to Identify Fake Saffron? 6 ways to spot adulteration

Lifestyle
Put 2-3 strands of saffron in a cup of water. If it starts to lose its color immediately, then understand that it is fake saffron. Real saffron takes some time to leave its color
Saffron strands have a yellow color, while the saffron strand is red and retains its color. If the color of the saffron strand fades, then understand that it is fake saffron
Chew one or two saffron strands, if it tastes sweet, then it may be fake saffron. Real saffron has a bitter taste
Whether you use real saffron in milk, use it in pulao or use it in any gravy, it never dissolves. Its threads always look the same
A real saffron thread does not catch fire easily, whereas if you burn a fake saffron thread, it will burn immediately
Real saffron has a strong smell, it smells like honey, grass and earth, while fake saffron has very little or no aroma, as it uses chemicals