How to grow aloe vera at home: Essential tips and tricks

Aloe vera is widely used for beauty care. Learn how to grow and care for aloe vera at home with these simple tips and tricks. 

With a little care, you can grow enough aloe vera at home.

Soil

Aloe vera is a water-rich plant. Therefore, it should be planted in well-draining soil.

Roots

Choose slightly larger containers for planting aloe vera. This is good for root spread and healthy growth.

Watering

Like all plants, aloe vera will rot if overwatered. So water carefully.

Fertilizer

Too much fertilizer is not required. It's a plant that gets destroyed if given excess fertilizer and will grow even without fertilization.

Sunlight

It needs at least six hours of proper sunlight. But avoid planting in scorching sunlight.

Cutting

When more stems grow, they can be transplanted into a new container. Similarly, when cutting stems, do not cut them all together. Leave a few behind.

