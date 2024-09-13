How did the word 'Hindi' come to existence?

Lifestyle
The word Hindi originated from the Iranian people. The word Hindu was first used in the inscriptions of the Iranian emperor Dar in 500 BC.
The word Hindu is the 'Persian' form of the word Sindhu, let us tell you that 'S' is pronounced as 'H' in Persian.
When the use of Hindu disappeared and Iranians came to India, they used to call the banks of the Indus River as Hind, which gradually came to be called the whole of India.
Later, when the whole of India came to be called Hindu, the suffix Eek was added to Hind to form the word Hindik, and over time, Hindik became Hindi by dropping the letter K.
Hindi Day is celebrated every year on 14 September to honor this language.
This year the theme of Hindi Day 2024 has been kept as 'Hindi From Traditional Knowledge to Artificial Intelligence'.