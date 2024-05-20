Heatwave in Delhi: 7 things to carry before leaving home

Lifestyle
Stay hydrated by carrying a reusable water bottle filled with cold water to combat dehydration during the heatwave.
Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen with a high SPF before stepping out.
Shield your face and head from direct sunlight by wearing a wide-brimmed hat or a cap.
Opt for loose, light-colored clothing made from breathable fabrics like cotton to stay cool and comfortable in the hot weather.
Carry an umbrella or a portable sunshade to create shade and protect yourself from direct sunlight when outdoors.
Protect your eyes from UV radiation and reduce glare by wearing sunglasses with UV protection.
Replenish lost electrolytes by carrying electrolyte drinks or sports drinks to stay hydrated and maintain your body's electrolyte balance.