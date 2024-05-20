Lifestyle

Heatwave in Delhi: 7 things to carry before leaving home

Image credits: Freepik

Water Bottle

Stay hydrated by carrying a reusable water bottle filled with cold water to combat dehydration during the heatwave.

Image credits: pexels

Sunscreen

Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen with a high SPF before stepping out.

Image credits: Freepik

Hat or Cap

Shield your face and head from direct sunlight by wearing a wide-brimmed hat or a cap.

Image credits: Freepik

Light Clothing

Opt for loose, light-colored clothing made from breathable fabrics like cotton to stay cool and comfortable in the hot weather.

Image credits: Freepik

Umbrella or Sunshade

Carry an umbrella or a portable sunshade to create shade and protect yourself from direct sunlight when outdoors.

Image credits: Pexels

Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from UV radiation and reduce glare by wearing sunglasses with UV protection.

Image credits: Freepik

Electrolyte Drinks

Replenish lost electrolytes by carrying electrolyte drinks or sports drinks to stay hydrated and maintain your body's electrolyte balance.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One