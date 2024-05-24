Lifestyle
Urban heat islands cause higher temperatures in cities. Planting specific trees, shrubs can reduce this effect by providing shade and cooling. Here are seven plants that help
Oaks are robust and provide extensive canopy cover, offering significant shade and cooling benefits
Known for their broad leaves, maples are effective at providing shade and reducing surface temperatures
These flowering shrubs can be planted in clusters to create dense foliage that helps cool the surrounding air
These evergreen shrubs are excellent for creating hedges that provide continuous shade and reduce heat absorption by nearby surfaces
This low-growing plant forms a mat over the ground, reducing soil temperatures and limiting heat reflection
These succulents are great for green roofs, which can significantly lower temperatures on rooftops and improve overall urban cooling
Native to North America, this drought-tolerant grass is perfect for urban environments, providing ground cover that reduces heat absorption