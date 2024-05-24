Lifestyle

Heat Wave: 7 great for controlling pollution

Urban heat islands cause higher temperatures in cities. Planting specific trees, shrubs can reduce this effect by providing shade and cooling. Here are seven plants that help

Oaks

Oaks are robust and provide extensive canopy cover, offering significant shade and cooling benefits

Maples

Known for their broad leaves, maples are effective at providing shade and reducing surface temperatures

Hydrangeas

These flowering shrubs can be planted in clusters to create dense foliage that helps cool the surrounding air

Boxwoods

These evergreen shrubs are excellent for creating hedges that provide continuous shade and reduce heat absorption by nearby surfaces

Creeping Thyme

This low-growing plant forms a mat over the ground, reducing soil temperatures and limiting heat reflection

Sedum

These succulents are great for green roofs, which can significantly lower temperatures on rooftops and improve overall urban cooling

Buffalograss

Native to North America, this drought-tolerant grass is perfect for urban environments, providing ground cover that reduces heat absorption

