Heart health to cognitive function: 7 benefits of sound sleep

Here are 7 health benefits of sound sleep
Sleep enhances memory consolidation, a process where short-term memories are stabilized into long-term memories. During sleep, the brain processes and integrates information
Adequate sleep helps regulate mood and reduce stress. It affects the brain's ability to process emotions, and sleep deprivation is linked to mood disorders such as depression
During sleep, the body repairs tissues and muscles, boosts immune function, and releases essential hormones like growth hormone, vital for bodily repair and regeneration
Sleep is essential for cognitive processes such as problem-solving, creativity, and decision-making. It rejuvenates the brain, improving focus, attention
Sleep affects hormones that regulate hunger, such as ghrelin and leptin. Lack of sleep can increase hunger and appetite, leading to weight gain
A well-rested body has a stronger immune response. Sleep enhances the production of cytokines, proteins that target infections and inflammation
Good sleep quality reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels, reduces inflammation, and lowers the risk of heart attacks, strokes