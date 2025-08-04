5 Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Everyone Should Know

Forgetting even small things can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.
Forgetting daily tasks like cooking, paying bills, or dressing can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.
Difficulty understanding language, words, or sentences can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.
Difficulty remembering dates, days, or months can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.
Placing items in inappropriate locations can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.
Difficulty making even simple decisions can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.
Difficulty recognizing friends and family can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.
7 Air Fryer Mistakes You Might Be Making and How to Fix Them
7 Must-Do Tips to Clean and Disinfect Your Kitchen Effectively
7 Amazing Ways to Use Lemon for Cleaning and Freshening
7 Purple Flowers That Are Easy to Grow in Your Home Garden