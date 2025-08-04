English

5 Early Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease Everyone Should Know

lifestyle Aug 04 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari
Forgetting Things

Forgetting even small things can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.

Forgetting Daily Tasks

Forgetting daily tasks like cooking, paying bills, or dressing can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.

Difficulty Understanding Language

Difficulty understanding language, words, or sentences can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.

Forgetting Dates and Days

Difficulty remembering dates, days, or months can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.

Misplacing Items

Placing items in inappropriate locations can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.

Difficulty Making Decisions

Difficulty making even simple decisions can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.

Difficulty with Familiar Faces

Difficulty recognizing friends and family can be an early sign of Alzheimer's.

