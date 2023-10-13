Lifestyle

Haunted or not? 7 signs to determine paranormal activity in your home

Belief in hauntings is personal and can vary from person to person. If you suspect your house might be haunted, here are 7 signs that people associate with paranormal activity.

Image credits: Getty

Electrical Disturbances

Lights flickering, appliances turning on or off by themselves, or electronics malfunctioning without any clear explanation can be attributed to ghosts.

Image credits: Getty

Apparitions or Shadows

Seeing figures, shapes, or shadows that can't be easily explained, especially out of the corner of your eye, is a classic sign of a haunting.

Image credits: Getty

Feeling of Being Watched

Sensations of being watched, especially in specific areas of your home, can create a feeling of unease or paranoia.

Image credits: Getty

Strange Smells

Sudden, unexplained, and persistent odors, such as the smell of perfume, tobacco, or other scents, can be associated with hauntings.

Image credits: Getty

Moving Objects

Objects seemingly moving on their own or being in a different position than where you left them can be a sign of paranormal activity.

Image credits: Getty

Sudden Changes in Temperature

Drastic, unexplained temperature drops or cold spots in certain areas of your home may be interpreted as a sign of paranormal presence.

Image credits: Getty

Unexplained Sounds

Hearing footsteps, voices, or other noises when no one is around can be unsettling. This could include footsteps, knocking, or whispers.

Image credits: Getty
