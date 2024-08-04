Happy Friendship Day 2024: 15 meaningful quotes to share

Lifestyle
Happy Friendship Day 2024! Find the best quotes to share with your BFFs, family, relatives, and colleagues.
“True friendship multiplies the good in life and divides its evils.” – Baltasar Gracián.
“A friend knows you and loves you just the same.” – Elbert Hubbard.
“Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world.” – John Evelyn.
“A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself.” – Jim Morrison.
“The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it.” – Hubert H. Humphrey.
“A friend is what the heart needs all the time.” – Henry Van Dyke
"A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you." - Elbert Hubbard.
“Friends are the siblings God never gave us.” – Mencius.
"The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for." - Bob Marley.
"Don't walk in front of me...I may not follow. Don't walk behind me...I may not lead. Walk beside me...just be my friend." - Albert Camus.
"There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature." - Jane Austen.
“A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be.” – Douglas Pagels.
“Friendship is a sheltering tree.” – Samuel Taylor Coleridge.
“Friendship is the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words.” -George Eliot.
“Don’t make friends who are comfortable to be with. Make friends who will force you to lever yourself up.” – Thomas J. Watson.
“Friendship improves happiness and abates misery, by the doubling of our joy and the dividing of our grief.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero.