Here are seven healthy breakfast ideas.
Make pancakes using whole-grain flour. Top with fresh berries, a dollop of Greek yogurt, and a drizzle of pure maple syrup.
Combine Greek yoghurt with a mix of fresh berries and a handful of nuts for a protein-packed and antioxidant-rich breakfast.
Mix chia seeds with almond milk and a sweetener of your choice. Let it sit in the fridge overnight, then top with fresh fruits and a sprinkle of nuts.
Make an omelette with eggs and fill it with a variety of vegetables like spinach, bell peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Serve with a side of whole-grain toast
Blend together spinach, banana, frozen berries, and a scoop of protein powder. Pour into a bowl and top with granola, chia seeds, and sliced fruits.
Spread mashed avocado on a slice of whole grain bread, and top with a sprinkle of salt, pepper, and olive oil. Add a poached egg for extra protein.
Mix rolled oats with milk or a milk alternative, chia seeds, and some honey. Let it sit overnight and top with fruits and nuts in the morning.