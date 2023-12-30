Happy Birthday Rudyard Kipling: 7 must-read books of the author

Lifestyle
On Rudyard Kipling's birth anniversary, we celebrate the enduring legacy of the iconic British author known for captivating works like 'The Jungle Book' and 'Kim'
A collection of stories set in the Indian jungle featuring Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves, and various animal characters
A collection of short stories that involve historical and fantastical elements, featuring two children who encounter various characters from different periods in English history
A poem that pays tribute to a heroic Indian water-carrier who serves with the British Army in India
A novel that follows the adventures of an orphaned boy, Kim, in British-occupied India, exploring themes of identity and espionage
A novella that tells the story of two British adventurers who become kings of a remote part of Afghanistan
A novel about a spoiled American boy who falls off a luxury ocean liner and is rescued by a Portuguese fisherman, experiencing a transformation during his time at sea
A collection of whimsical and imaginative stories written for children, explaining the origins of various animals and their distinctive characteristics