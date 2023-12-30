Lifestyle

Happy Birthday Rudyard Kipling: 7 must-read books of the author

On Rudyard Kipling's birth anniversary, we celebrate the enduring legacy of the iconic British author known for captivating works like 'The Jungle Book' and 'Kim'

The Jungle Book

A collection of stories set in the Indian jungle featuring Mowgli, a young boy raised by wolves, and various animal characters

Puck of Pook's Hill

A collection of short stories that involve historical and fantastical elements, featuring two children who encounter various characters from different periods in English history

Gunga Din

A poem that pays tribute to a heroic Indian water-carrier who serves with the British Army in India

Kim

A novel that follows the adventures of an orphaned boy, Kim, in British-occupied India, exploring themes of identity and espionage

The Man Who Would Be King

A novella that tells the story of two British adventurers who become kings of a remote part of Afghanistan

Captains Courageous

A novel about a spoiled American boy who falls off a luxury ocean liner and is rescued by a Portuguese fisherman, experiencing a transformation during his time at sea

Just So Stories

A collection of whimsical and imaginative stories written for children, explaining the origins of various animals and their distinctive characteristics

