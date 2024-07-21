Guru Purnima 2024: When is it? Know time, rituals, shubh muhurat

Lifestyle
Guru Purnima honors mentors, spiritual guides. Also called Vyasa Purnima, it marks Veda Vyasa's birth anniversary, celebrated with rituals and gratitude for our teachers' wisdom
Celebrated on July 21, Sunday, Guru Purnima is a day dedicated to honoring mentors and spiritual guides who enlighten us with their wisdom and teachings
According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 5:59 PM on July 20 and ends at 3:46 PM on July 21, marking the time frame for the observance
Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, commemorating the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the revered sage and author of the Mahabharata
In Buddhism, this day marks the occasion when Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon to his five disciples, establishing the Sangha, or community of followers
Devotees wake up early to perform puja to the Maha Guru, recite the Maha Gita, and remember his teachings, highlighting the day’s spiritual significance
The observance includes offerings of flowers, gifts, prasad, and charanamritha, with ashrams dedicated to Veda Vyasa performing special Sandal pujas
Various temples and ashrams across India conduct special prayers, homas, and satsangs, reinforcing the importance of spiritual guidance and wisdom
Guru Purnima is a time to express gratitude to all mentors and spiritual guides who have significantly impacted our lives, encouraging the pursuit of righteousness