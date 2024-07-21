Lifestyle

Guru Purnima 2024: When is it? Know time, rituals, shubh muhurat

Guru Purnima honors mentors, spiritual guides. Also called Vyasa Purnima, it marks Veda Vyasa's birth anniversary, celebrated with rituals and gratitude for our teachers' wisdom

Guru Purnima 2024 Date

Celebrated on July 21, Sunday, Guru Purnima is a day dedicated to honoring mentors and spiritual guides who enlighten us with their wisdom and teachings

Purnima Tithi Timings

According to Drik Panchang, the Purnima Tithi begins at 5:59 PM on July 20 and ends at 3:46 PM on July 21, marking the time frame for the observance

Significance of Vyasa Purnima

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima, commemorating the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa, the revered sage and author of the Mahabharata

Buddhist Connection

In Buddhism, this day marks the occasion when Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon to his five disciples, establishing the Sangha, or community of followers

Morning Rituals

Devotees wake up early to perform puja to the Maha Guru, recite the Maha Gita, and remember his teachings, highlighting the day’s spiritual significance

Ritual Offerings

The observance includes offerings of flowers, gifts, prasad, and charanamritha, with ashrams dedicated to Veda Vyasa performing special Sandal pujas

Cultural Observances

Various temples and ashrams across India conduct special prayers, homas, and satsangs, reinforcing the importance of spiritual guidance and wisdom

Celebrating Gurus

Guru Purnima is a time to express gratitude to all mentors and spiritual guides who have significantly impacted our lives, encouraging the pursuit of righteousness

