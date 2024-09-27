Gorum ghat: Check this paradise in Rajasthan's Aravalli hills

Lifestyle
Nestled in Aravalli hills, Gorum Ghat is renowned for its stunning mountains, waterfalls, and natural beauty. This place is a paradise for nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts
Gorum Ghat in Rajasthan, nestled in the Aravalli hills, resembles Kashmir in beauty. Located 130 km from Udaipur, it lies on the border of Marwar and Mewar
PM Modi recently inaugurated Rajasthan's first heritage tourist train, which travels to Gorum Ghat
This train, passing through the meter gauge line of the British era, offers a wonderful experience amidst natural beauty
Gorum Ghat has a 50 feet wide Jogmandi waterfall and many trekking routes, which make it different from any other tourist destination
This place is like a paradise for nature lovers and photographers. There are many ways to reach here and there is no ticket
High mountains, clouds and waterfalls enhance the natural beauty of this place. There is no other place like this in entire Rajasthan
Rajasthan is not only full of palaces and forts, but also rich in natural beauty. Gorum Ghat is one such untouched pearl which is attracting tourists