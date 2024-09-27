Lifestyle

Gorum ghat: Check this paradise in Rajasthan's Aravalli hills

Gorum Ghat: A Captivating Destination

Nestled in Aravalli hills, Gorum Ghat is renowned for its stunning mountains, waterfalls, and natural beauty. This place is a paradise for nature lovers and trekking enthusiasts

Distance from Udaipur

Gorum Ghat in Rajasthan, nestled in the Aravalli hills, resembles Kashmir in beauty. Located 130 km from Udaipur, it lies on the border of Marwar and Mewar

PM Inaugurates Rajasthan's First Heritage Train

PM Modi recently inaugurated Rajasthan's first heritage tourist train, which travels to Gorum Ghat

Train Journey on British Era Meter Gauge Line

This train, passing through the meter gauge line of the British era, offers a wonderful experience amidst natural beauty

Jogmandi Waterfall: A Major Attraction

Gorum Ghat has a 50 feet wide Jogmandi waterfall and many trekking routes, which make it different from any other tourist destination

A Boon for Nature Lovers

This place is like a paradise for nature lovers and photographers. There are many ways to reach here and there is no ticket

Most Beautiful Area of Rajasthan

High mountains, clouds and waterfalls enhance the natural beauty of this place. There is no other place like this in entire Rajasthan

Attracting Tourists

Rajasthan is not only full of palaces and forts, but also rich in natural beauty. Gorum Ghat is one such untouched pearl which is attracting tourists

