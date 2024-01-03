Goodbye winter itch: 7 hacks to soothe woolen clothing irritation

Lifestyle
Wash new woolen garments before wearing them. Sometimes, the fibers in new wool can be slightly coarse or have residual chemicals from the manufacturing process that irritate.
Wash woolens with a gentle detergent designed for delicate fabrics. Handwashing is often better than machine washing to maintain the softness of the wool fibers.
Opt for high-quality wool garments made from merino wool or cashmere, which are typically softer and less likely to cause itching compared to coarser wool varieties.
Wear a layer of cotton clothing underneath your woolens. This barrier can prevent direct contact between your skin and the wool to reduce irritation.
Add a cup of white vinegar to the rinse cycle when washing woolen. Alternatively, use a gentle fabric softener specially formulated for wool to soften the fibers and reduce itchiness.
Keep your skin moisturized by applying a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic lotion or moisturizer. Hydrated skin is less prone to irritation from wool fibers.