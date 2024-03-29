Good Friday 2024: 6 Churches to visit in Delhi

Lifestyle
Located near Connaught Place, Sacred Heart Cathedral hosts special Good Friday services, including liturgical prayers, hymns, and reflections on the Passion of Christ.
Situated in Kashmere Gate, St. James' Church conducts Good Friday services with solemn prayers, scripture readings, and meditations on the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
Located near Parliament House, the Cathedral Church of the Redemption holds special Good Friday services with liturgical rituals, music, and sermons.
Situated in Old Delhi, St. Mary's Church hosts Good Friday services with a blend of traditional hymns, prayers, and reflections on the passion and death of Jesus Christ.
Located in East Delhi, Sacred Heart Church conducts Good Friday services with a focus on prayer, scripture readings, and contemplation of Christ's sacrifice.
Situated in North Delhi, St. Thomas Church holds special Good Friday services with liturgical rites, devotional hymns, and reflections on the crucifixion.