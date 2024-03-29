Lifestyle

Good Friday 2024: 6 Churches to visit in Delhi

Image credits: Pixabay

Sacred Heart Cathedral

Located near Connaught Place, Sacred Heart Cathedral hosts special Good Friday services, including liturgical prayers, hymns, and reflections on the Passion of Christ.

Image credits: Pixabay

St. James' Church

Situated in Kashmere Gate, St. James' Church conducts Good Friday services with solemn prayers, scripture readings, and meditations on the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Image credits: Pixabay

Cathedral Church of the Redemption

Located near Parliament House, the Cathedral Church of the Redemption holds special Good Friday services with liturgical rituals, music, and sermons. 

Image credits: Pixabay

St. Mary's Church

Situated in Old Delhi, St. Mary's Church hosts Good Friday services with a blend of traditional hymns, prayers, and reflections on the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

Image credits: Pixabay

Sacred Heart Church

Located in East Delhi, Sacred Heart Church conducts Good Friday services with a focus on prayer, scripture readings, and contemplation of Christ's sacrifice.

Image credits: Getty

St. Thomas Church

Situated in North Delhi, St. Thomas Church holds special Good Friday services with liturgical rites, devotional hymns, and reflections on the crucifixion.

Image credits: Pixabay
