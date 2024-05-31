 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Gold Rate on May 31st: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

Check Out Today's, that is 31st May 2024 Gold prices in for 7 major Indian cities. Check how much the yellow metal costs in your city

Image credits: Getty

Gold Rate in Delhi

10 grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs. 65,908; whereas 24 carat in Delhi will cost Rs. 71,000 

Image credits: pinterest

Gold Rate in Chennai

10 gms of 22 carat will cost you Rs. 66220; 10 gms of 24 carat to cost Rs. 72,240

Image credits: Getty

Gold Rate in Kolkata

22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: 65,936. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: 71,930

Image credits: pinterest

Gold Rate in Bangalore

22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,073. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹72,080

Image credits: Shutterstock

Gold Rate in Surat

22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,110. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹72,120

Image credits: Shutterstock

Gold Rate in Mumbai

22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,028. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹72,030

Image credits: Shutterstock

Gold Rate in Kerala

22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,229. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: Rs. 72,250

Image credits: Shutterstock
