Gold Rate on May 31st: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

Lifestyle
Check Out Today's, that is 31st May 2024 Gold prices in for 7 major Indian cities. Check how much the yellow metal costs in your city
10 grams of 22 carat gold will cost you Rs. 65,908; whereas 24 carat in Delhi will cost Rs. 71,000
10 gms of 22 carat will cost you Rs. 66220; 10 gms of 24 carat to cost Rs. 72,240
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: 65,936. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: 71,930
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,073. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹72,080
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,110. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹72,120
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,028. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹72,030
22 carat gold price/ 10 gms: ₹66,229. 24 carat gold price/ 10 gms: Rs. 72,250