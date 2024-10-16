Glow like Ankita Lokhande: Her top Diwali skincare secrets

Lifestyle
Ankita Lokhande drinks warm water with lemon and honey every morning to detoxify her body. This detox drink helps cleanse her system, contributing to a radiant complexion.
Ankita doesn't believe in dieting. She focuses on eating healthy, home-cooked meals to maintain her body and skin health.
Along with her detox drink, Ankita ensures she drinks 8-9 glasses of water daily. This keeps her skin hydrated and gives her a natural, makeup-free glow.
For a glowing complexion, Ankita recommends regular meditation or yoga. She practices yoga three to four times a week to maintain her skin's health.
Ankita Lokhande prefers minimal makeup to enhance her natural glow. Her no-makeup looks on social media are a testament to this, promoting healthy skin.
To prevent sun tanning and maintain her skin's beauty, Ankita uses sunscreen before applying makeup. This helps her skin stay radiant.