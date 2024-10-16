Lifestyle

Glow like Ankita Lokhande: Her top Diwali skincare secrets

Daily Detox Drink Routine

Ankita Lokhande drinks warm water with lemon and honey every morning to detoxify her body. This detox drink helps cleanse her system, contributing to a radiant complexion.

No Dieting Required

Ankita doesn't believe in dieting. She focuses on eating healthy, home-cooked meals to maintain her body and skin health.

Hydration for Glowing Skin

Along with her detox drink, Ankita ensures she drinks 8-9 glasses of water daily. This keeps her skin hydrated and gives her a natural, makeup-free glow.

Yoga for Radiant Skin

For a glowing complexion, Ankita recommends regular meditation or yoga. She practices yoga three to four times a week to maintain her skin's health.

Less is More with Makeup

Ankita Lokhande prefers minimal makeup to enhance her natural glow. Her no-makeup looks on social media are a testament to this, promoting healthy skin.

Sunscreen is Essential

To prevent sun tanning and maintain her skin's beauty, Ankita uses sunscreen before applying makeup. This helps her skin stay radiant.

