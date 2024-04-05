Lifestyle

German Shepherd to Rottweiler-7 most popular dog breeds in India

Here are seven of the most popular dog breeds in India.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retrievers are the favourite dogs in India. Their hallmarks are friendship, intellect, and loyalty. Labs are terrific family pets and kids.

Image credits: Freepik

German Shepherd

Smart, loyal, and protective, German Shepherds are adaptable canines. They work as police, military, search and rescue, and therapy dogs.

Image credits: Freepik

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are smart, kind, and loving. Happy, extroverted dogs that get along with people and other animals are great family companions.

Image credits: Freepik

Beagle

Small to medium-sized beagles are amiable, inquisitive, and excellent smellers. They are active and energetic, making them good family and pet dogs.

Image credits: Freepik

Pomeranian

Pomeranians are little, fluffy dogs with outgoing attitudes. Despite their diminutive stature, these dogs are energetic and assertive, making ideal companions.

Image credits: our own

Pug

Pugs are small, affectionate dogs known for their wrinkled faces and curled tails. They have charming personalities and are popular companions for families and individuals.

Image credits: Freepik

Rottweiler

Rottweilers are large, powerful dogs known for their strength and protective instincts. They are loyal and devoted to their families, making them excellent guard dogs.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One