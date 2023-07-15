Lifestyle

Gatte Ki Sabzi to Dal Bati Churma: 6 popular foods in Rajasthan

Gatte Ki Sabzi uses gram flour dumplings (gatte) and tangy gravy made up of tomato, buttermilk and spices. Here are 6 popular foods in Rajasthan.

Laal Maans

Laal maans means ‘red meat’ as the dish got its name because of its red colour and is a marinated spicy mutton curry in red chillies, garlic paste, sliced onions and curds.

Ker Sangri

Ker is a wild berry that is tangy and spicy, while sangri is a long bean grown in desert areas. Ker Sangri ki sabzi is eaten with bajra roti.

Bajre Ki Roti with Lasun Chutney

Bajre ki roti is devoured and enjoyed with lasun chutney- a garlic dip made from garlic, red chilli powder, lime juice, jaggery and homemade butter.

Ghevar

A special sweet dessert that is essentially a disc made from flour, soaked in ghee, milk and topped with sliced almonds.

Dal Bati Churma

Bati is hard, unleavened bread cooked in the desert areas of Rajasthan eaten with dal and churma is a coarse wheat mixture cooked in ghee or sugar.

