Garlic to Turmeric: 7 Indian spices to boost immunity in Monsoon

Monsoon season brings mix of humidity, cooler temperatures, it’s vital to keep your immune system strong. Indian spices are revered for their health benefits
Garlic is natural antibiotic, strengthens immune system. Its allicin content helps fight infections, inflammation, making it a valuable addition to your diet during rainy season
Cinnamon has antimicrobial properties that help combat viruses, bacteria. It also improves blood circulation, can regulate blood sugar levels, which supports immune function
Ginger is renowned for its ability to soothe sore throats and ease nausea. Its antiviral and antibacterial properties can help fend off colds and flu
Rich in curcumin, turmeric has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps boost the immune system, reduce inflammation, and fight off infections
Black pepper enhances the absorption of nutrients and contains piperine, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. This spice supports digestion and boosts the immunity
Fenugreek seeds are rich in vitamins and minerals that enhance immune function. They have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties
Cloves are packed with antioxidants and eugenol, which help reduce inflammation and strengthen the immune system