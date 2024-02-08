Lifestyle

Fruits vs juice: Which one is more healthier?

Fiber:

Whole fruits contain fiber, aiding digestion and promoting satiety, while juice lacks fiber, leading to quicker sugar absorption.

Added sugars

Fruit juice often contains added sugars, increasing calorie intake, while whole fruits offer natural sugars with fewer calories.

Nutrients

Juicing removes some nutrients and antioxidants found in the skin and pulp of fruits.

Sugar absorption

Eating whole fruits helps regulate blood sugar levels due to slower sugar absorption.

Overconsumption

Fruit juice lacks the chewing process, which can affect feeling full and may lead to overconsumption.
 

Feeling of satisfaction

Drinking juice may not provide the same feeling of satisfaction and enjoyment as eating whole fruits.

Which one is better?

While both fruits and fruit juice can be part of a healthy diet, whole fruits offer more nutritional benefits and are generally a better choice for overall health and wellness.
 

