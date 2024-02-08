Fruits vs juice: Which one is more healthier?

Lifestyle
Whole fruits contain fiber, aiding digestion and promoting satiety, while juice lacks fiber, leading to quicker sugar absorption.
Fruit juice often contains added sugars, increasing calorie intake, while whole fruits offer natural sugars with fewer calories.
Juicing removes some nutrients and antioxidants found in the skin and pulp of fruits.
Eating whole fruits helps regulate blood sugar levels due to slower sugar absorption.
Fruit juice lacks the chewing process, which can affect feeling full and may lead to overconsumption.
Drinking juice may not provide the same feeling of satisfaction and enjoyment as eating whole fruits.
While both fruits and fruit juice can be part of a healthy diet, whole fruits offer more nutritional benefits and are generally a better choice for overall health and wellness.