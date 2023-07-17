Lifestyle

From New York to Tokyo: 7 best shopping destinations in the world

The world is filled with fantastic shopping destinations that cater to various tastes and preferences.

Image credits: Getty

Paris

As a fashion capital of the world, Paris boasts elegant boutiques, haute couture houses, and iconic department stores like Galeries Lafayette and Le Bon Marché. 

Image credits: Getty

New York City

New York City offers a shopping paradise with its iconic department stores like Macy's and Bloomingdale's, luxury boutiques along Fifth Avenue.

Image credits: Getty

Milan

As another fashion capital, Milan attracts fashion enthusiasts with its high-end boutiques in the Quadrilatero della Moda and the chic shopping street of Via Montenapoleone

Image credits: Getty

Tokyo

Tokyo is a shopaholic's paradise, offering everything from high-end designer stores in Ginza to unique fashion and electronics in Harajuku and Akihabara. 

Image credits: Getty

Dubai

Dubai is known for its extravagant shopping experiences, with opulent malls like the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Image credits: Getty

London

London caters to all shopping tastes, from luxury shopping in Mayfair to vintage markets in Camden.

Image credits: Getty

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a shopper's paradise, offering everything from luxury shopping malls in Central to bustling street markets like the Temple Street Night Market.

Image credits: Getty
