From New York to Tokyo: 7 best shopping destinations in the world

Lifestyle
The world is filled with fantastic shopping destinations that cater to various tastes and preferences.
As a fashion capital of the world, Paris boasts elegant boutiques, haute couture houses, and iconic department stores like Galeries Lafayette and Le Bon Marché.
New York City offers a shopping paradise with its iconic department stores like Macy's and Bloomingdale's, luxury boutiques along Fifth Avenue.
As another fashion capital, Milan attracts fashion enthusiasts with its high-end boutiques in the Quadrilatero della Moda and the chic shopping street of Via Montenapoleone
Tokyo is a shopaholic's paradise, offering everything from high-end designer stores in Ginza to unique fashion and electronics in Harajuku and Akihabara.
Dubai is known for its extravagant shopping experiences, with opulent malls like the Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates.
London caters to all shopping tastes, from luxury shopping in Mayfair to vintage markets in Camden.
Hong Kong is a shopper's paradise, offering everything from luxury shopping malls in Central to bustling street markets like the Temple Street Night Market.