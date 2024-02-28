Lifestyle

February 29: What happens if the world didn't have leap years?

Image credits: Pexels

1. Earth's quarter-day quirk:

The standard calendar tells us a year lasts 365 days, but in reality, Earth takes about 365 and a quarter days to complete its orbit around the Sun.



2. Leap day in February:

After four years, the extra hours accumulate to a full day. During a leap year, this additional day finds its place in February, extending it to 29 days.



3. Ancient roman calendar adjustment:

Ancient Romans, with a lunar-based calendar of 355 days, noticed a misalignment with the seasons.



4. Julius Caesar's Julian Calendar:

In 45 B.C.E., Julius Caesar adopted a solar calendar with a leap year every four years.



5. Fine-tuning with Pope Gregory XIII:

Recognizing Earth's orbit as 365.24219 days, Pope Gregory XIII in 1582 made a slight adjustment.



6. Preventing seasonal misalignment:

Without these corrections, the calendar could gradually deviate from the natural rhythm of seasons, causing confusion among farmers.



7. Diverse calendar approaches:

The Jewish calendar, a harmonious blend of lunar and solar influences, incorporates a 19-year cycle, occasionally inserting a leap month for precise temporal alignment.


