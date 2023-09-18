Explore these 7 ancient Egyptian temples

Lifestyle
Luxor temple to Temple of Hatshepsut are 7 remarkable ancient Egyptian temples. They honor various deities and showcase stunning architecture and history
Located in Luxor, Karnak is one of the largest temple complexes in Egypt. It was dedicated to the god Amun and covers a vast area with multiple temples, obelisks, and statues
This temple was dedicated to the Theban Triad, consisting of the gods Amun, Mut, and Khonsu. It is known for its grand entrance, massive statues, and well-preserved colonnades
Located in Edfu, is one of the best-preserved ancient temples in Egypt. It's dedicated to the god Horus and is known for its impressive pylon entrance and detailed reliefs
Situated on Philae Island near Aswan, this temple was dedicated to the goddess Isis. It's famous for its picturesque setting on an island in the Nile River
Temple of Abu Simbel is known for its statues of the pharaoh and his queen, Nefertari. It was moved to higher ground to save it from being submerged by Lake Nasser
Located in Deir el-Bahri near Luxor, this temple is dedicated to Queen Hatshepsut, one of Egypt's few female pharaohs. It features a series of terraces and stunning colonnades
This unique temple is dedicated to two gods, Sobek (the crocodile god) and Horus the Elder. It has two symmetrical sections, each with its own set of chambers and altars