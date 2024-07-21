Lifestyle

EXPLAINED: What is Grey Divorce? What factors does it depend upon?

Image credits: Freepik

Grey divorce

Grey divorce refers to the phenomenon where older adults, typically aged 50 or older, decide to divorce after a long-term marriage.

Image credits: Freepik

Grey divorce

It's called "grey" divorce because it specifically refers to divorces occurring later in life, often when couples are approaching retirement age or are already retired.

Image credits: Freepik

Increased life expectancy

People are living longer, healthier lives, and may decide they want to make changes in their later years.

Image credits: Freepik

Changing social norms

Attitudes toward divorce have evolved, making it more socially acceptable for older adults to consider divorce as an option.

Image credits: Freepik

Financial independence

Many older adults today are financially stable or independent, which reduces the economic barriers to divorce that might have existed in earlier generations.

Image credits: Freepik

Empty nest syndrome

Once children have grown up and moved out, some couples find they have grown apart and no longer have a shared purpose.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One