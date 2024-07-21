EXPLAINED: What is Grey Divorce? What factors does it depend upon?

Lifestyle
Grey divorce refers to the phenomenon where older adults, typically aged 50 or older, decide to divorce after a long-term marriage.
It's called "grey" divorce because it specifically refers to divorces occurring later in life, often when couples are approaching retirement age or are already retired.
People are living longer, healthier lives, and may decide they want to make changes in their later years.
Attitudes toward divorce have evolved, making it more socially acceptable for older adults to consider divorce as an option.
Many older adults today are financially stable or independent, which reduces the economic barriers to divorce that might have existed in earlier generations.
Once children have grown up and moved out, some couples find they have grown apart and no longer have a shared purpose.