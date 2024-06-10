Eid-Ul-Adha 2024: 7 best places in India to celebrate

Lifestyle
Discover the vibrant celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha in India! From Delhi's bustling markets to Srinagar's serene beauty, explore seven top destinations for a memorable experience
Delhi is a prime destination for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. The iconic Jama Masjid hosts grand prayers, and bustling markets like Chandni Chowk offer festive delights
Lucknow, known for its Nawabi heritage, offers a grand Eid-ul-Adha experience. Historic mosques like the Bara Imambara see large congregations
Hyderabad, with its rich Nizami culture, is a fantastic place for Eid celebrations. The Charminar area becomes a hub of activity, with special prayers at Mecca Masjid
Mumbai’s diverse population makes Eid-ul-Adha celebrations vibrant. Mohammed Ali Road is particularly famous for its street food and festive atmosphere
Srinagar, set amidst the scenic beauty of Kashmir, offers a unique Eid-ul-Adha experience. The grand Eid prayers at Hazratbal Shrine are a major attraction
Kolkata blends tradition, festivity. Nakhoda Masjid sees large gatherings for prayers. The city’s cultural diversity is evident in festive foods, communal harmony
Bhopal, with its Mughal-era architecture, provides a historic backdrop for Eid celebrations. The Taj-ul-Masajid, one of India’s largest mosques, hosts grand prayers