Start your Eid Milad-Un-Nabi feast with a fragrant and flavorful biryani. Whether it's chicken, mutton, or vegetarian, this aromatic rice dish is a must-have on the menu.
A sweet and creamy vermicelli pudding, sheer khurma is a classic dessert for Eid. It's made with milk, dates, and nuts, creating a delightful combination of flavors and textures.
These crispy pastry pockets filled with spiced meat or vegetables are a popular snack during festive occasions. They make for great appetizers at your Eid Milad-Un-Nabi gathering.
Succulent and flavorful, kebabs are made from minced meat mixed with spices and herbs, then skewered and grilled to perfection. They're a favorite addition to any festive meal.
A refreshing dessert beverage, falooda combines rose syrup, vermicelli, basil seeds, and ice cream for a sweet, cool treat that's perfect after a hearty meal.
A rich and aromatic curry made with tender pieces of mutton cooked in a flavorful blend of spices and yogurt. Serve it with naan or rice for a hearty main course.
Dates are a significant part of the Prophet's diet, and maamoul, a delicate pastry filled with dates or nuts, is a sweet treat often served on this occasion.