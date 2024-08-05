Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss

Lifestyle
Iron deficiency is a common cause of hair loss, and consuming iron-rich foods like spinach can help ensure your hair follicles receive adequate oxygen and nutrients.
Protein is the building block of hair, and biotin helps produce keratin, a protein that makes up your hair.
Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, zinc, and selenium.
Vitamin A promotes the production of sebum. A healthy scalp is essential for preventing hair loss and encouraging hair growth.
Vitamin C in berries helps produce collagen, a protein that strengthens hair and prevents it from becoming brittle.
Greek yogurt is a great source of protein, vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid), and vitamin D. These nutrients help improve hair follicle health and romote hair growth.
Omega-3s provide the necessary oils to keep your scalp hydrated and reduce inflammation, which can contribute to hair loss.