Eating food while watching television? 6 dangerous side effects

Lifestyle
Watching TV can distract you from paying attention to what you're eating. This distraction leads to less awareness of the portion sizes and more likely to overeat.
Proper digestion requires mindful eating, where you chew your food thoroughly and recognize when you’re full. Distraction from TV can impair this process.
Studies suggest that people tend to eat more while watching TV because the distraction can lead to consuming larger portions. This can contribute to weight gain over time.
The convenience of snacking while watching TV often leads to choosing less nutritious foods, such as chips or sugary snacks, rather than healthier options.
When you’re focused on the TV, you may not fully appreciate the taste and texture of your food. Mindful eating enhances the eating experience and can lead to greater satisfaction.
Combining TV with eating might lead to irregular meal times or snacking habits that can affect your overall health and eating schedule.