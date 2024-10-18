Easy TIPS to clean a smelly mattress at home without washing

Lifestyle
Regular cleaning of the mattress is essential to prevent dust, bacteria, and dirt buildup, which can lead to illnesses.
First, remove bedsheets and pillow covers. If the mattress has a cover, remove it too. Wash these separately in warm water before cleaning the mattress.
Expose your mattress to sunlight at least once a month. Sunlight eliminates moisture, bacteria, and odors.
Use a vacuum cleaner to remove dust and dirt from cotton or foam mattresses.
For urine, vomit, sweat, or blood stains, apply a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda. Let it sit, then clean with water.
Sprinkle baking soda on the mattress surface for 1-2 hours to absorb odors and moisture, then vacuum clean.
Clean stains with a solution of equal parts vinegar and water. Spray on the stain and scrub clean.
Use fabric freshener after cleaning. Flip the mattress every 3 months. Clean regularly and use a waterproof cover.