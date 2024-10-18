Lifestyle

Easy TIPS to clean a smelly mattress at home without washing

Why is mattress cleaning important?

Regular cleaning of the mattress is essential to prevent dust, bacteria, and dirt buildup, which can lead to illnesses.

How to clean a mattress?

First, remove bedsheets and pillow covers. If the mattress has a cover, remove it too. Wash these separately in warm water before cleaning the mattress.

Expose it to sunlight

Expose your mattress to sunlight at least once a month. Sunlight eliminates moisture, bacteria, and odors.

Dust cleaning

Use a vacuum cleaner to remove dust and dirt from cotton or foam mattresses.

Stain removal

For urine, vomit, sweat, or blood stains, apply a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and baking soda. Let it sit, then clean with water.

Using baking soda

Sprinkle baking soda on the mattress surface for 1-2 hours to absorb odors and moisture, then vacuum clean.

Vinegar and water solution

Clean stains with a solution of equal parts vinegar and water. Spray on the stain and scrub clean.

Things to keep in mind

Use fabric freshener after cleaning. Flip the mattress every 3 months. Clean regularly and use a waterproof cover.

