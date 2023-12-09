Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their orbital periods

Lifestyle
The solar system's eight planets, from Mercury to Pluto, showcase a celestial symphony with varied orbital periods, each spinning a distinctive narrative in the vast cosmic expanse
The closest planet to the Sun, Mercury, has a short orbital period of 88 days, making it a scorching hot world by day and freezing cold by night
With an orbital period of 225 days, Venus is known for its thick, toxic atmosphere and intense greenhouse effect, making it the hottest planet in our solar system
Our home planet, Earth, takes approximately 365.25 days to orbit the Sun, providing a habitable environment for a diverse range of life forms
Known as the "Red Planet," Mars has an orbital period of 687 days. It has captured human imagination with its potential for past or present microbial life
The largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter, has a relatively quick orbital period of 11.86 years. It's a gas giant with a complex system of rings and many moons
Famous for its stunning ring system, Saturn takes 29.46 years to complete one orbit around the Sun. It is another gas giant with a diverse collection of moons
A distant ice giant with an orbital period of 84.02 years, Uranus rotates on its side, giving it a unique appearance and making it distinct among the planets
Similar to Uranus, Neptune is an ice giant with an orbital period of 164.79 years. It is known for its vibrant blue color and powerful storms
Pluto is now classified as a dwarf planet. It has a highly elliptical orbit, taking approximately 248 years to complete one revolution around the Sun