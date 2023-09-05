Earth to Mars: 8 Planets and their moons

Lifestyle
Earth's Moon to Jupiter's Galilean giants, Saturn's intriguing satellites, and more. Discover the celestial wonders of our planetary neighbors
Mercury has no moon. It is the nearest planet to the sun in the solar system
Venus too has no moon. It is the second planet in the solar system next to Mercury
Earth has only one natural satellite simply called 'The Moon'
Mars, also known as the Red planet has two moons. They are named Phobos and Deimos
Jupiter has numerous moons. The major moons are called Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.
Saturn also has many moons, including Titan, Enceladus, Rhea, and Iapetus, among others
Uranus has 27 known moons, including names like Titania, Oberon, Ariel, and Umbriel
Neptune has 14 known moons, with Triton being the largest and most well-known
Pluto has 5 known moons. The largest is known as Charon