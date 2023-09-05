Lifestyle

Earth to Mars: 8 Planets and their moons

Earth's Moon to Jupiter's Galilean giants, Saturn's intriguing satellites, and more. Discover the celestial wonders of our planetary neighbors

Mercury

Mercury has no moon. It is the nearest planet to the sun in the solar system

Venus

Venus too has no moon. It is the second planet in the solar system next to Mercury

Earth

Earth has only one natural satellite simply called 'The Moon'

Mars

Mars, also known as the Red planet has two moons. They are named Phobos and Deimos

Jupiter

Jupiter has numerous moons. The major moons are called Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. 

Saturn

Saturn also has many moons, including Titan, Enceladus, Rhea, and Iapetus, among others

Uranus

Uranus has 27 known moons, including names like Titania, Oberon, Ariel, and Umbriel

Neptune

Neptune has 14 known moons, with Triton being the largest and most well-known

Pluto

Pluto has 5 known moons. The largest is known as Charon

