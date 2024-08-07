Earth to have 25 hours? Here's what scientists revealed

Lifestyle
A full revolution of the Earth around its own axis takes 24 hours, commonly known as one day.
As the Moon wanders, its gravitational pull slows Earth's rotation, progressively lengthening the day.
Based on current drift statistics, scientists believe that in around 200 million years, a day might last about 25 hours longer.
Scientists today believe that 1.4 billion years ago, the Earth completed one rotation in 18 hours.The rotation speed is gradually reducing as the Moon moves away from the Earth.
This study looked at granite from a 90 million-year-old formation to see how the Earth interacted with the Moon.
The Moon is currently 3,84,400 kilometers away from Earth, and it takes precisely 27.3 days to complete one full rotation around the Earth.