Earth to have 25 hours? Here's what scientists revealed

Image credits: Freepik

Revolution

A full revolution of the Earth around its own axis takes 24 hours, commonly known as one day. 

Image credits: Pixabay

As the Moon wanders, its gravitational pull slows Earth's rotation, progressively lengthening the day. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Based on current drift statistics, scientists believe that in around 200 million years, a day might last about 25 hours longer.

Image credits: Pixabay

Scientists today believe that 1.4 billion years ago, the Earth completed one rotation in 18 hours.The rotation speed is gradually reducing as the Moon moves away from the Earth. 

Image credits: Freepik

This study looked at granite from a 90 million-year-old formation to see how the Earth interacted with the Moon. 

Image credits: Freepik

Moon's current distance

The Moon is currently 3,84,400 kilometers away from Earth, and it takes precisely 27.3 days to complete one full rotation around the Earth.

Image credits: Pixabay
