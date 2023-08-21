Dry fruits to peanut butter: 7 foods to gain weight

Lifestyle
Boost weight gain with Nutrient-rich dry fruits & protein-packed peanut butter, milk for recovery, quinoa for carbs-protein, sweet potatoes for energy, avocado for healthy fats
Fatty fish abundant in protein and omega-3 fatty acids. These contribute to heart health, reduce inflammation, and support brain function. Salmon is also calorie-dense
Almonds, walnuts, and cashews are calorie-dense snacks packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals. They provide a convenient way to add extra calories to your diet
Peanut butter is a rich source of protein and healthy fats, making it an excellent option for weight gain. It's versatile and can be spread on bread, added to smoothies
Milk is a complete protein source, offering essential amino acids for muscle growth. It's also rich in carbohydrates, making it an effective post-workout recovery drink
Nutrient-dense grain that provides complex carbohydrates and protein. It also contains fiber, aiding digestion and promoting satiety. This gluten-free grain is versatile
Are a complex carbohydrate source that's high in vitamins, minerals, and fiber. They offer sustained energy and can be prepared in various ways, from baked to mashed
Avocado is a calorie-rich fruit packed with healthy monounsaturated fats. These fats are essential for hormone production and overall cell health