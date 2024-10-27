Don’t toss it! 7 genius cleaning hacks using old aluminum foil

Lifestyle
Aluminum foil is very effective in removing rust from utensils. Make small ball of aluminum foil, dip it in water and rub it on the surface of the utensil. This removes rust marks.
Fold the aluminum foil into a soft ball, then dip it in soapy water and rub it on the surface of the glass or mirror. Then wipe it with a clean cloth.
To clean the microwave or oven and remove grease and grime, make a ball of aluminum foil and clean it.
To clean silver utensils or jewelry, take warm water, add baking soda and salt. Put a piece of aluminum foil and put the silver items in and clean.
Make a thick layer of aluminum foil. Run scissors and knives on it vigorously for some time, this sharpens its edge.
Rub aluminum foil on rusty or water-stained faucets and sinks, this gives a new shine.
Make a ball of aluminum foil and dip it in mild detergent water, then clean the corners of the refrigerator, this removes grease and grime.