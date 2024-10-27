Lifestyle

Don’t toss it! 7 genius cleaning hacks using old aluminum foil

1. Remove Rust from Utensils

Aluminum foil is very effective in removing rust from utensils. Make small ball of aluminum foil, dip it in water and rub it on the surface of the utensil. This removes rust marks.

2. Cleaning Glass

Fold the aluminum foil into a soft ball, then dip it in soapy water and rub it on the surface of the glass or mirror. Then wipe it with a clean cloth.

3. Microwave-Oven Cleaning

To clean the microwave or oven and remove grease and grime, make a ball of aluminum foil and clean it.

4. Cleaning Silver Utensils/Jewelry

To clean silver utensils or jewelry, take warm water, add baking soda and salt. Put a piece of aluminum foil and put the silver items in and clean.

5. Sharpen Knife Scissors

Make a thick layer of aluminum foil. Run scissors and knives on it vigorously for some time, this sharpens its edge.

6. Cleaning Sink and Faucet

Rub aluminum foil on rusty or water-stained faucets and sinks, this gives a new shine.

7. Remove Refrigerator Grease

Make a ball of aluminum foil and dip it in mild detergent water, then clean the corners of the refrigerator, this removes grease and grime.

