Do you know carrying coconuts can make you miss your flight?

Lifestyle
People are not allowed to bring dry coconut or copra on flights since it is considered a highly combustible object.
Unlike matches or lighters, copra is not an obvious omission from travelers' packing lists, yet it is classified as a fire threat by aviation security.
Most airlines, however, allow travelers to check in with coconuts sliced into little pieces.
Notably, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security permitted Sabarimala pilgrims to transport coconuts in their cabin baggage in 2022.
Coconut contains a high amount of oil that is highly flammable and can cause a fire if it encounters heat inside the aircraft.