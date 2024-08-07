Lifestyle

Do you know carrying coconuts can make you miss your flight?

Image credits: Pexels

Coconut ban in flights

People are not allowed to bring dry coconut or copra on flights since it is considered a highly combustible object.

Image credits: Freepik

Coconut ban in flights

Unlike matches or lighters, copra is not an obvious omission from travelers' packing lists, yet it is classified as a fire threat by aviation security.

Image credits: pexels

Coconut ban in flights

Most airlines, however, allow travelers to check in with coconuts sliced into little pieces.

Image credits: Pexels

Coconut ban in flights

Notably, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security permitted Sabarimala pilgrims to transport coconuts in their cabin baggage in 2022.

Image credits: Pexels

Coconut ban in flights

Coconut contains a high amount of oil that is highly flammable and can cause a fire if it encounters heat inside the aircraft.

Image credits: pexels
Find Next One