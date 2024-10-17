Diwali cleaning tips for working women: How to balance work and home

Lifestyle
Cleaning can be challenging for working women, especially during Diwali. Learn how to balance office work and deep cleaning
Instead of tackling all cleaning at once, clean a little each day. Start with the kitchen one day, a room the next, and deep clean on weekends
Cleaning alone can be difficult. Seek help from family members or hire a cleaning service
Rest for 30-60 minutes after work. Then, clean the dirtiest areas first, like the kitchen, living area, or storage room
With 15-20 days for Diwali cleaning, cleaning for 15-30 minutes daily makes the process manageable
If you're working, don't postpone all cleaning to the weekend. Clean a bit each day before Diwali
For quicker cleaning, use multipurpose cleaners, vacuum cleaners, microfiber cloths, or cleaning robots
Involve children in cleaning tasks like organizing their study table and toys