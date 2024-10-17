Lifestyle

Diwali cleaning tips for working women: How to balance work and home

Managing Work and Home During Diwali

Cleaning can be challenging for working women, especially during Diwali. Learn how to balance office work and deep cleaning

Change Your Cleaning Routine

Instead of tackling all cleaning at once, clean a little each day. Start with the kitchen one day, a room the next, and deep clean on weekends

Seek Help for Cleaning

Cleaning alone can be difficult. Seek help from family members or hire a cleaning service

Prioritize Cleaning Tasks

Rest for 30-60 minutes after work. Then, clean the dirtiest areas first, like the kitchen, living area, or storage room

Clean for 15-30 Minutes Daily

With 15-20 days for Diwali cleaning, cleaning for 15-30 minutes daily makes the process manageable

Don't Wait for the Last Day

If you're working, don't postpone all cleaning to the weekend. Clean a bit each day before Diwali

Use Smart Cleaning Products

For quicker cleaning, use multipurpose cleaners, vacuum cleaners, microfiber cloths, or cleaning robots

Get Help from Children

Involve children in cleaning tasks like organizing their study table and toys

Find Next One