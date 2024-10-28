Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 8 unique Lakshmi foot rangoli designs for puja

Lakshmi Foot Rangoli Design

Create Lakshmi foot rangoli designs to bring prosperity and happiness to your home this Diwali. Decorate your doorstep with unique rangoli designs

Decorate Rangoli with Flowers

Decorate a simple Lakshmi foot rangoli with marigold and chrysanthemum flowers this Diwali. These designs will look beautiful

Multi-Color Rangoli Design

Create a multi-color Lakshmi foot rangoli in your courtyard this Diwali. This rangoli looks very beautiful

Rangoli with Vine Design

You can also create a Lakshmi foot rangoli with a vine design. Decorate your doorstep or place of worship with colorful vines and flowers

Decorate Rangoli with Diyas

If you are making a Lakshmi foot rangoli, decorate it with diyas. First, make a small rangoli and then decorate it with beautiful diyas

Decorate Rangoli with Dots

Decorate a beautiful rangoli with small and big dots along with Lakshmi's feet. Using different colors will make it look even more beautiful

Lotus and Kalash Rangoli

Decorate a Lakshmi foot rangoli with lotus and kalash during Diwali Lakshmi Puja. The more colors you use, the more beautiful it will look

Find Next One