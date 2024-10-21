Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 8 stunning Gota Patti salwar suit designs

Kashmiri Phiran Gota Patti Suit

You can find a wide variety of designs and widths in Gota Patti lace. For a fancy look, you can choose a unique Kashmiri Phiran Gota Patti suit like this

Heavy Salwar Gota Patti Suit

This type of design will help in giving a very heavy look. You can pair such a heavy salwar with a loose-patterned Gota Patti Kurti. This will give you a unique party vibe

Printed Short Anarkali Gota Patti Suit

You can get a short Anarkali Gota Patti suit by using 2-3 layers of lace in a plain or printed suit. Choose loose salwar and get 2 layers of fine width Gota on the dupatta

Embroidery Work Gota Patti Suit

You can also use lace on heavy embroidery work Gota Patti suits like this. You can choose a slightly wider floral design Gota Patti lace for one layer

Dhoti Style Gota Patti Suit

Dhoti style suits are becoming increasingly popular these days. In this, you can get a Dhoti style Gota Patti suit made with a slightly heavier design instead of thin lace

Gota Patti Lining Sharara Suit

Just by getting a simple lace attached to the lining, your simple Kurti and suit will automatically look more lively

Gota Patti Jacket Style Suit

You can get a Gota Patti jacket style suit made with a Gota Patti outline. It will look quite modern and stylish. Such suits can also be styled without a dupatta

