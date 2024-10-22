Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras

Yellowing of marble temples

Marble temples often turn yellow or black due to incense burning. Here's how to brighten them

Cleaning a marble temple

First, remove the deities and wipe the temple with a clean, dry cloth

Using vinegar and lemon

Mix vinegar and lemon juice in water, apply, and scrub after 5-10 minutes

Cleaning with mild soap

Mix liquid soap with water, apply with a soft cloth, and wipe clean

Cleaning stubborn stains

Apply a baking soda and water paste, let it sit, and then gently scrub

Cleaning with milk and water

Clean with a milk and water mixture to maintain the marble's shine

Avoid using too much water

Avoid excessive water as marble can absorb it and discolor

Marble polishing powder

Use marble polishing powder or cleaner for easy cleaning

Find Next One