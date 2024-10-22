Diwali 2024: 7 steps to clean marble temple before Dhanteras

Lifestyle
Marble temples often turn yellow or black due to incense burning. Here's how to brighten them
First, remove the deities and wipe the temple with a clean, dry cloth
Mix vinegar and lemon juice in water, apply, and scrub after 5-10 minutes
Mix liquid soap with water, apply with a soft cloth, and wipe clean
Apply a baking soda and water paste, let it sit, and then gently scrub
Clean with a milk and water mixture to maintain the marble's shine
Avoid excessive water as marble can absorb it and discolor
Use marble polishing powder or cleaner for easy cleaning