Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 7 countries where the festival is celebrated

Worship of Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesh, Saraswati

Diwali or Deepawali is the biggest festival of Hindus. In the five-day festival, Lord Kubera, Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Govardhan Maharaj are worshipped

Houses are thoroughly cleaned

In India, every corner of the house is cleaned on the occasion of Diwali. The walls are painted. On the new moon, the victory flag is hoisted over darkness with the light of lamps

Diwali is celebrated worldwide

The festival of lights is celebrated with great pomp in many countries of the world including Sri Lanka, Britain, and the USA

USA

A grand Diwali celebration is held at Times Square in America. Former Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden organize special events at White House

Fireworks in Britain

Britain has now become mini-world. A large population of Indians lives here. There is a lot of excitement here on Diwali. Englishmen also celebrate Holi and Diwali with great pomp

Japan

In Japan, a friend of India, lanterns are decorated on trees on the occasion of Diwali. On this day people go out for boating

Malaysia and Singapore

A large number of Hindus live in Malaysia and Singapore. It is a public holiday here on Diwali. People celebrate the festival by lighting candles and lamps in their homes

'Swanti' festival in Nepal lasts 5 days

Nepal was the only Hindu country in the world. However, now this country has also become secular. Here Diwali is celebrated as 'Swanti'. Cows, dogs, and crows are worshipped here

Celebration of 'Swanti' or Diwali

Day 1: Feeding crows

Day 2: Feeding dogs

Day 3: Worship of Goddess Lakshmi

Day 4: New Year celebration

Day 5: Bhai Tika (like Bhai Dooj)

Sri Lanka

Tamils, Hindus live together in Lanka. After the killing of Ravana, Rama handed over the command of Lanka to Vibhishana. After this, people exchange greetings with earthen lamps

Thailand

Diwali is celebrated as Kriondh in Thailand. Lamps made of banana leaves are lit in this country. After illuminating the houses, they are floated in the river

Pakistan and Bangladesh

The Diwali festivities are also seen in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Fireworks are done fiercely here

Find Next One