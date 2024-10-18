Diwali 2024: 7 countries where the festival is celebrated

Lifestyle
Diwali or Deepawali is the biggest festival of Hindus. In the five-day festival, Lord Kubera, Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Govardhan Maharaj are worshipped
In India, every corner of the house is cleaned on the occasion of Diwali. The walls are painted. On the new moon, the victory flag is hoisted over darkness with the light of lamps
The festival of lights is celebrated with great pomp in many countries of the world including Sri Lanka, Britain, and the USA
A grand Diwali celebration is held at Times Square in America. Former Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden organize special events at White House
Britain has now become mini-world. A large population of Indians lives here. There is a lot of excitement here on Diwali. Englishmen also celebrate Holi and Diwali with great pomp
In Japan, a friend of India, lanterns are decorated on trees on the occasion of Diwali. On this day people go out for boating
A large number of Hindus live in Malaysia and Singapore. It is a public holiday here on Diwali. People celebrate the festival by lighting candles and lamps in their homes
Nepal was the only Hindu country in the world. However, now this country has also become secular. Here Diwali is celebrated as 'Swanti'. Cows, dogs, and crows are worshipped here
Day 1: Feeding crows
Day 2: Feeding dogs
Day 3: Worship of Goddess Lakshmi
Day 4: New Year celebration
Day 5: Bhai Tika (like Bhai Dooj)
Tamils, Hindus live together in Lanka. After the killing of Ravana, Rama handed over the command of Lanka to Vibhishana. After this, people exchange greetings with earthen lamps
Diwali is celebrated as Kriondh in Thailand. Lamps made of banana leaves are lit in this country. After illuminating the houses, they are floated in the river
The Diwali festivities are also seen in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Fireworks are done fiercely here