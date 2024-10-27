Diwali 2024: 5 quick and easy hairstyles you can do in 10 minutes

Lifestyle
If you have decided on your Diwali outfit but not your hairstyle, then there is no need to worry. We have brought simple hairstyles for you that can be prepared in 10 minutes.
If you don't experiment much with hair, then keep it minimal and make a half-high pony. Curl lower part of your hair. Then decorate it with pearls. This will give very cute look.
Instead of a messy bun, try this type of low pony. Where a single braid is made in the hair and flowers are attached. This hairstyle will look beautiful on medium length hair.
Instead of a high bun or low bun, prepare this type of braid bun on Diwali. First make three to four braids in the hair, then attach them to a low bun and apply Gajra.
Women who have thin or straight hair do not need to do much with their hair. Make such a low bun on a straight parting. It takes 5 minutes to make.
If you want a traditional look, choose such a braid hairstyle with a plain salwar-suit. It will take a maximum of 10 minutes to make. You can curl the hair from the front.